  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Sathya Sai a great humanist

  • Created On:  24 Nov 2025 12:49 PM IST
Sathya Sai a great humanist
X

Nellore: District administration has organised Sathya Sai Baba birth centenary celebrations in a grand scale at the Collectorate here on Sunday. Floral tributes were paid to the portrait of Sathya Sai Baba.

Joint Collector Venkateswarlu launched the programme by lighting the lamp and said that Sathya Sai Baba is not only spiritual leader but also a great humanist, who provided water to Rayalaseema district and promoted quality education and medicine to poor.

Puttaparthi a remote village in Ananthapur district has secured world recognition only because of the services rendered by Sathya Sai. DRO Vijaya Kumar, I&PR Deputy Director P Venugopala Reddy, Collectorate AOT Vijayakumar and others were present.

Tags

Sathya Sai BabaBirth Centenary CelebrationsNellore District AdministrationJoint Collector VenkateswarluSpiritual Leader

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Andhra Pradesh govt to issue all-in-one smart cards to 1.4 crore families

The Andhra Pradesh government plans to implement the Family Benefit Management System, treating each family as a unit and issue 1.4 crore smart family cards by June 2026.

Andhra Pradesh govt to issue all-in-one smart cards to 1.4 crore families

National News

More
Share it
X