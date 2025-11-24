Sathya Sai a great humanist

Nellore: District administration has organised Sathya Sai Baba birth centenary celebrations in a grand scale at the Collectorate here on Sunday. Floral tributes were paid to the portrait of Sathya Sai Baba.

Joint Collector Venkateswarlu launched the programme by lighting the lamp and said that Sathya Sai Baba is not only spiritual leader but also a great humanist, who provided water to Rayalaseema district and promoted quality education and medicine to poor.

Puttaparthi a remote village in Ananthapur district has secured world recognition only because of the services rendered by Sathya Sai. DRO Vijaya Kumar, I&PR Deputy Director P Venugopala Reddy, Collectorate AOT Vijayakumar and others were present.