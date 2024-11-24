Sathya Sai’s teachings of love worthy of emulation, says Guv

Puttaparthi : Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has described the services rendered by the Sathya Sai Trust as a model to many and worthy of emulation.

Participating in the 99th birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prashanthi Nilayam here on Saturday, Governor Abdul Nazeer first paid homage to the late Baba at his Samadhi in Kushwanth hall and addressed the gathering.

The Governor said Baba’s services to humanity transcending all national barriers are praise worthy. He gave services to humanity a divine status stating that service to humanity is service to God. India is a land of diverse cultures and religious beliefs. This land had given birth to a galaxy of gurus and swamys who gave a direction to our country.

“Sai Baba has given leadership to the modern India and its spiritual values. He inspired many and led them to the next level of service to humanity,” said the Governor.

He said Baba did not found a new religion nor a new philosophy but he encouraged peace and harmony between diverse faiths. The Governor said he learnt about scheme of planting 10 million saplings. Already, 10 lakh saplings’ plantation has been completed and the mission will be completed in two years.

He to the partnership of the Baba’s Trust in the midday meal scheme of the government in 44,000 government schools benefiting 33 lakh schoolchildren. He lauded the Central Trust for the massive protected drinking water scheme implemented for quenching the thirst of millions of people in and outside the state and country. More than 1,600 villages facing drinking water scarcity are supplied drinking water free of charge at a cost of Rs 550 crore. The Telugu Ganga canal which takes water from AP to Chennai has been modernised at a cost of Rs 250 crore, he said, adding that the trust also built 1,000 houses in Odisha for the flood victims. He mentioned that the trust established by the Baba had expanded service activities to more than 120 countries.

The Governor observed that in a world of war and hostilities, Sai’s teachings of love have great relevance. He hailed the recognition accorded to the Baba by creating a new district in the name Sri Sathyasai Baba.

He said that the year-long celebration of Baba’s birth anniversary until the end of 2025 should trigger a wave of love capturing the hearts of people.

Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav recalled his first darshan of Baba in 1990. Thirty-five years after, he said, he is blessed by the Baba to become MLA of Dharmavaram and also a Cabinet minister to serve the people. District collector T S Chethan, Anantapur range DIG Sheemoshi, Madakasira MLA M S Raju, SP V Ratna, managing trustee Ratnakar, local MLA Palle Sindhura, ex-minister Palle Raghunath Reddy and MP Parthasaradhi were among those who had seen off the AP Governor Abdul Nazeer.