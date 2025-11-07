Live
Satya College students get selected for nat’l championship
Vizianagaram: Students of Satya Degree and PG College brought glory to the institution by securing first place in the Andhra University Inter-Collegiate Fencing Championship. With the remarkable achievement, three students from the college have been selected to participate in the National Fencing Championship, which is scheduled at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Punjab, from November 11 to 13.
Expressing his happiness, Majji Sashibhushana Rao, director of the college, said that this achievement is a moment of great pride for the institution.
He appreciated the hard work and dedication of the students, guidance of the coaches, and support of the college management which made the success possible.
Congratulating the winners, principal MV Sai Deva Mani wished the students even greater success at the national level and expressed confidence that they would make both the college and Andhra Pradesh proud.
The felicitation programme was attended by NCC officers captain M Satya Veni and lieutenant M Uday Kiran, NSS officer B Surapa Naidu, physical director Prasad, along with faculty members and students.