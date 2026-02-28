Savitha cracks whip after diarrhoea cases at BC hostel

Vijayawada: BC and EWS welfare minister S Savitha on Friday directed officials and staff of BC hostels and gurukulams across the state to remain vigilant about students’ health and care for them “like their own children,” particularly in view of changing weather conditions and the ongoing public examinations.

In a statement issued following reports of a diarrhoea outbreak at the BC hostel in Rella Veedhi in Srikakulam, the minister stressed the need for frequent medical camps in all BC hostels and gurukulams. She said students are vulnerable to illness due to fluctuating weather patterns, including rain, cold and heat.

With Class X and Intermediate public examinations underway, Savitha instructed wardens and district BC welfare officers (DBCWOs) to closely monitor students’ health. Even minor symptoms of illness should not be ignored, she said, directing authorities to immediately shift affected students to nearby government hospitals for better medical care.

The minister also ordered that outside food should not be allowed into hostels under any circumstances. She warned that any negligence in safeguarding students’ health would invite strict action against the responsible officials.

Savitha personally reviewed the situation at the BC hostel in Srikakulam after reports emerged that some students had contracted diarrhoea. She spoke to DBCWO Anuradha and district medical and health officer (DMHO) Anita to assess the health condition of the affected students.

Officials informed the minister that all four students who had fallen ill have recovered. Three of them have already been discharged from hospital, while the fourth student is also stable and recovering well.

The minister directed that a special medical camp be conducted at the Rella BC hostel and that close monitoring of the remaining students continue. She instructed authorities to ensure that only freshly prepared food and boiled and cooled drinking water are provided to students. She also made it clear that water stagnation within hostel premises must be prevented to avoid further health risks.

Reiterating her commitment to student welfare, Savitha emphasised that the health and safety of hostel students must remain a top priority at all times.