Savitha hits back at Jagan’s warnings on medical colleges

Penukonda: Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare Minister S Savitha strongly countered former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s warnings against participating in tenders for the coalition government’s proposed 10 medical colleges under the PPP model.

“No one in the State fears your threats. People have already given their verdict on who should fall into the well,” she retorted.

Savitha accused Jagan of misleading people by claiming to have built 17 medical colleges through his loyal media. “Even after his full tenure, he could not complete a single college. Only with Central and NABARD funds were a few colleges partially built and hurriedly inaugurated before elections,” she said. She pointed out that the Penukonda Medical College, launched with much fanfare in 2021, still remains at the foundation stage. She alleged that Jagan deliberately stalled BC hostels, schools, and welfare buildings out of political jealousy, while focusing only on demolishing public platforms.

She also drew parallels with his past “empty threats” during the Kia Motors project, which eventually provided large-scale employment and tax revenue to the State. On Jagan’s remark that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Atchannaidu should “fall into the well,” Savitha hit back: “Do you call this the language of an MLA? People already rejected such rhetoric in elections and the recent Pulivendula by-poll.”

Savitha celebrated the coalition’s recent “Super Six–Super Hit” rally in Anantapur as a mega success, vowing that all 10 new medical colleges will be completed to strengthen healthcare in the State.