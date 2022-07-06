Visakhapatnam: Emphasising the need to join the plastic-free movement and take it forward several notches up, Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha exhorted the stakeholders to contribute their part.

Explaining the impact of plastic menace and the importance of waging a battle against it, the Commissioner led an awareness programme at GRT Jewellers, Asilmetta, involving the personnel of the jewellery store.

Later, Dr Lakshmisha browsed through the supplies the retailer had displayed to encourage consumers and visitors to consider as an alternative to plastic ones.

Speaking further, the Commissioner called upon the cooperation of various sectors to say 'no' to plastic as only through concerted efforts, Visakhapatnam could be made free of single use plastic.

With the dependence of plastic supplies witnessing an all-time high, the Commissioner urged people to step forward to do their bit to beat plastic pollution at a large scale. "It's high time that we consider alternatives to plastic and do our part to conserve environment and pollution," he stated.

Additional Commissioner SS Varma, fourth zone commissioner Chakravarthi, GRT Jewellers store manager Suresh, among others were present.