SBI creates awareness among customers

A customer awareness seminar was organised at the Bazaar Branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) here on Friday. Awareness was created on third-party apps, tools, OTP and SMS.

Eluru: A customer awareness seminar was organised at the Bazaar Branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) here on Friday. Awareness was created on third-party apps, tools, OTP and SMS.

The customers were cautioned against falling prey to the tactics of cyber criminals. The Har Ghar Lakhpati Scheme aimed to make the poor wealthy was explained by the authorities.

Ashok Vinayakarao Sonune, DGM, LHO, Hyderabad, NLKMV Prasad, AGM, RBO, Eluru, TL Kantha Rao, AGM, VAS, Vijayawada, ND Srinivasarao, AGM, RACPC and A Raju, Chief Manager, SBI, Eluru Bazar participated.

