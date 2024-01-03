SC adjourns hearing on capital Amaravati to April, says need to hear arguments in depth

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of the Amaravati cases until April. The court said it will make a decision after hearing the arguments at length. The Andhra Pradesh High Court had previously ruled that Amaravati should be the capital, which was challenged by the AP Government in the Supreme Court.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued on behalf of the AP government that it is not reasonable for the High Court to give judgement even if the laws of the three capitals are revoked.

Advocate Devdath Kamath, representing the farmers, stated that the filing of written affidavits in the case is yet to be completed. The Supreme Court ordered the filing of affidavits and counter affidavits within four weeks and adjourned the next hearing to April.