SC adjourns hearing on petition against Naidu's bail in Skill case

Supreme Court adjourns plea against former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's regular bail in the multi-crore Skill Development Scam Case.

Supreme Court adjourns plea against former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's regular bail in the multi-crore Skill Development Scam Case. The plea will be listed after the Holi vacation.

