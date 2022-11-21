SC hotel students "forced" to carry garbage in Kakinada

Kakinada: Despite constitutional guarantee and several laws for protecting the SCs , unfortunately the SC hostel, Kakinada authorities are paying scant respect to all the laws and have reduced the SC students to slaves by making them carry stinking heavy garbage for dumping it near their hostel. They are unable to continue their study at night due to manual labour entrusted to them by the warden of the hostel.

People are bitterly complaining about the SC hostel students of Mallyya Agraharam, Gandhinagar, Kakinada are forced to carry garbage for dumping them near the hostel. They also alleged that the hostel warden is not showing any interest regarding the issue of garbage and maintenance of the hostel. In this they are two hostels one meant for the college and other meant for the children. Both the hostels are situated in the same buildings. For every three days in a week the students are made to carry the garbage and dump it at the nearest place particularly during the night time.



The students are complaining that the hostel wardens are not paying any attention to their problems and there is no maintenance of cleanliness in the hostel. They come to the hostel irregularly and pay deaf ears to their problems. The students are afraid of complaining against the hostel warden as he may resort to taking action against them. Hence, the students in view of the possible punishment by the warden are afraid of complaining to the higher authorities.

Dr. BR. Ambedkar Konaseema District SC, ST Hakkula Samkshema Vedika Convener and Senior Advocate Vipparthi Ganapathi Rao told " The Hans India" demanded that disciplinary action should be initiated against the warden for making the students carry the loads of garbage for dumping it near the hostel in a night time. He also demanded Collector Krithika Shukla an immediate suspension of warden including a thorough enquiry into the matter.

District TDP Rajaka Sadhikarika Samiti Convener AVD Menta Rao complained that the campus of the hostel is kept in an untidy manner; it is sheer irresponsibility of the warden that made the students unhappy. He stated that in view of the unhygienic conditions prevailing in the hostel he wanted to know who would be responsible for the misery and plight of the students. He also demands that the Collector should immediately suspend the warden and probe into the allegations paid by the local residents.

When "The Hans India '' contacted the SC hotel Warden Seshu Kumar, he denied making the students carrying the garbage . He stated that cleanliness is maintained in the campus and no problem is there regarding its upkeep and maintenance Hence , a thorough enquiry may be conducted to elicit the correct information regarding the garbage issue.

Social Welfare Department Joint Director J. Ranga Lakshmi Devi told "The Hans India" that after probing into the allegations necessary action would be initiated against the hostel warden.Kesava