- HSBC facing a 'hit' of over £6.3 bn as a result of unsecured commercial property loans into China: Report
- ECI non-committal over Mizoram NGO body’s demand to move counting date from Sunday
- AWS launches palm-scanning authentication service for companies
- Three held for assaulting students of DAV school in Patna
- Deal for anti-missile/anti-aircraft point defence weapon system for Indian Navy signed
- Climate change to spur bat expansion, rabies virus spillover in US: Study
- OnePlus leading Android smartphone brand during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
- Six children sustain injuries in bomb explosion in Begusarai
- PCBL to acquire Aquapharm Chemicals for Rs 3800 crore
- Rs 2000 Crore allocated to Local Bodies for Solid Waste Management, Sewage treatment, Water Supply and Cleanliness
SC issues notices to Naidu in bail cancellation petition, imposes restrictions till December 8
The Supreme Court heard the bail cancellation petition and adjourn the hearing to December 8 besides serving notices to the respondents in the case.
Furthermore, the apex court imposed certain restrictions on Chandrababu Naidu, stating that he should not hold or participate in any political meetings until further investigation. In addition, orders were issued not to discuss the Skill Development case matters outside.
It may be recalled that the AP High Court had recently granted bail to Chandrababu in the skill scam case, but the CID has challenged this decision in the Supreme Court.
