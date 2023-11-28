  • Menu
SC issues notices to Naidu in bail cancellation petition, imposes restrictions till December 8

SC issues notices to Naidu in bail cancellation petition, imposes restrictions till December 8
The Supreme Court heard the bail cancellation petition and adjourn the hearing to December 8 besides serving notices to the respondents in the case.

Furthermore, the apex court imposed certain restrictions on Chandrababu Naidu, stating that he should not hold or participate in any political meetings until further investigation. In addition, orders were issued not to discuss the Skill Development case matters outside.

It may be recalled that the AP High Court had recently granted bail to Chandrababu in the skill scam case, but the CID has challenged this decision in the Supreme Court.

