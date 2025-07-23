SC junks plea for use of indigenous cow milk for Tirumala rituals

Tirupati: Hearing a petition that sought exclusive use of indigenous cow milk for rituals at the famed Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, the Supreme Court declined to intervene, remarking that matters of devotion should not be confined by breed distinctions and urging the petitioner to approach the appropriate High Court instead. The petition was filed by Yuga Thulasi Foundation and others against TTD and others.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundaresh and N Kotiswar Singh, while hearing the matter, guided the petitioner to approach the respective High Court instead. ‘A cow is a cow,’ remarked Justice Sundaresh, underlining that distinctions based on cow breeds, languages, or regions are human constructs. ”God belongs to everyone. Can we then claim that God prefers only local cow milk?” he said, cautioning against injecting divisive interpretations into religious practices.

The petitioner’s counsel had argued that the Agama Shastras prescribe the use of milk from native Indian breeds in temple rituals and pointed out that TTD itself had previously passed a resolution supporting such practices. The plea, the lawyer insisted, was aimed at enforcing TTD’s own stated commitment.

However, the bench queried whether there was any binding legal framework backing such a demand. Upon being referred to prior constitutional judgments, the court was not convinced to admit the case and declined to interfere.

“Shall we also then ask whether Tirupati laddus should be made exclusively from indigenous ingredients?” Justice Sundaresh remarked in a lighter vein, before allowing the petitioner to withdraw the plea with the liberty to move the High Court.

Justice Sundaresh said that devotion must manifest through compassion for all life forms rather than by creating artificial divides. “Many pressing issues demand the court’s attention. My observations were made with utmost respect to religious sentiments”, he added.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the temple’s cattle shelters house over 3,000 indigenous cows of breeds like Ongole, Gir, and Sahiwal. These cows already supply milk for rituals such as the sacred Abhishekam performed for the deity.