SC verdict will lead to national disintegration says Chinta Mohan

Tirupati : Expressing his objection to Supreme Court judgement favouring SC categorisation in reservation, Congress leader and former Union Minister Dr Chinta Mohan noted that it will harm the integrity and unity of the country. Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said the verdict is also against the constitution and will have an impact on BCs reservation.

Chinta Mohan wanted judges of the highest judicial bodies to look into the problems of SCs. “Several photos of Supreme Court judges visiting temples often appear in media, but never one photo of them visiting Dalit colonies appeared till date,” he added. Stating that categorisation of SC reservation will further increase SCs problems, he urged to reconsider the judgement.

The Congress leader noted that the BJP-led NDA government is averse to reservation and there is every danger that the Central government may withdraw reservations including the 27% reservation to OBCs by 2028-29.

Expressing grief over Wayanad tragedy in which hundreds of people died due to landslides, Chinta Mohan wanted the TTD to take up relief and rehabilitation works.