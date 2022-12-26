Scattered rains to lash parts of Andhra Pradesh for next three days

The Meteorological Department has said that scattered rains are likely to occur in many parts of Andhra Pradesh as an surface circulation system formed in southwest Bay of Bengal off the coast of Sri Lanka moved west-southwest and strengthened as a severe depression over northern Sri Lanka on Sunday. It moved towards the west-southwest coast and reached Comorin coast on Monday morning.



As a result of this, there were scattered rains in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Sunday. Meteorological Department officials have revealed that rains will continue in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Monday as well. Farmers faced difficulties due to untimely rains in Nellore, Tirupati and Kadapa districts. Minor crop damage. Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, winds are blowing in the north-easterly direction in the lower tropospheric enclosure.



According to the forecast, there is a possibility of scattered rain in many places in North Coast Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and light to moderate rains are likely at one or two places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday