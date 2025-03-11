Live
Just In
School Bus Overturns in Kakinada, 13 Children Injured
Highlights
Kakinada: A school bus belonging to Swami Vivekananda overturned in the Kandregula suburb of Jaggampet Mandal, located in Kakinada district. According to police reports, 13 children sustained minor injuries in the incident.
The injured students are currently receiving treatment at the Jaggampet Primary Health Centre (PHC).
