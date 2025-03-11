  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

School Bus Overturns in Kakinada, 13 Children Injured

School Bus Overturns in Kakinada, 13 Children Injured
x
Highlights

A school bus belonging to Swami Vivekananda overturned in the Kandregula suburb of Jaggampet Mandal, located in Kakinada district.

Kakinada: A school bus belonging to Swami Vivekananda overturned in the Kandregula suburb of Jaggampet Mandal, located in Kakinada district. According to police reports, 13 children sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The injured students are currently receiving treatment at the Jaggampet Primary Health Centre (PHC).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick