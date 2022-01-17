Schools, colleges in Andhra Pradesh reopen today

Guntur: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh made clear that all schools and colleges will be reopened after Sankranti holidays as usual (on Monday).

Speaking to The Hans India on Sunday, the minister said that the Government has directed all the educational institutions to strictly implement the Covid-19 protocol, in the backdrop of increase of the Covid-19 cases and reporting of the Omicron variant cases. He further said that the officials will strictly monitor the implementation of Covid-19 protocol in the educational institutions.

"Covid-19 vaccination administration was administered to 95% of 15 years to 18 years of age group students so far. Vaccination will be administered to the remaining 5% students very soon," Suresh said.

When this reporter asked about extension of Sankranti holidays in the Telangana State, the minister replied that in case of massive increase of Covid-19 cases in the state, the government will take a decision at the appropriate time on extension of holidays. He condemned the propaganda in the social media that the government is examining the proposal to extend holidays for schools in the backdrop of an increase of Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, MLA Ambati Ram Babu tested positive for Covid-19 third time. Test reports confirmed that he is positive for Covid-19. On the advice of the doctors, he went to home quarantine. He released a video to the media to this effect. He urged his followers not to disturb him.

He participated in the Sankranti Sambaralu held in Sattenapalli and participated in the folk dance with girijans on January 15.