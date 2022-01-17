Adimulapu Suresh clarifies on schools reopening, says no need to worry about students health

The educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh had reopened after the Sankranthi holidays on Monday. However, in the wake of rise in Covid cases in the state, the opposition along with the TDP is seeking the extension of holidays. Meanwhile, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh responded in this regard and clarified that they were taking daily attendance of students and opined there is no need to worry about the students health.



The minister clarified that 90 percent of students have been vaccinated and vaccination for teachers has been completed. He revealed that the classroom sessions would take place with all precautions. He opined that the schools had run continuously for the last 150 days without hurdles.

Adimulapu Suresh further had explained that the schools are being run to avoid the loss of the academic year to the students. He said the outbreak of covid-19 had nothing to do with schools and clarified that an appropriate decision would be taken in case of an emergency.