Science fairs bring hidden talent to fore: Kakani

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that scientific demonstrations will go a long way in bringing out the hidden talent of the students and in that direction, the government has taken steps to organise science fairs in a big way across the state.

The minister along with District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu and Mayor P Sravanthi inaugurated the district-level science exhibition at Dargamitta Zilla Parishad Boys High School in Nellore city on Saturday.

Addressing the students, the Minister congratulated the students, who excelled in the Mandal-Level Science Fair competitions and were selected for the district-level competitions. He suggested that research related to science should be carried out extensively and that the benefits should be passed on to mankind. The interest in science should be developed right from the student stage for innovations, he added.

Noting that India was achieving tremendous results in modern and technological fields, he said that along with technology, air pollution will also increase and it is the responsibility of the students to protect the polluted environment. He called upon all the students to participate enthusiastically in the science fair and take steps towards ushering in new discoveries.

He also said that the Chief Minister has brought revolutionary changes in the education sector like never before and that the situation of schools has completely changed with the Nadu-Nedu scheme today, and that his government was working on a large scale for the development of education with many programmes such as Amma Odi, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, Gorumudda and distribution of tabs. "It is a good thing that the Chief Minister has decided to provide ragi java to students in government schools across the state for three days in a week and he is the only chief minister who thinks so greatly about the education system," he said. District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said that science and technology was available in India a few thousand years ago and we are no less than other countries and our country was at the forefront of the development path in all spheres. Participation in science fairs was more important than getting prizes and students should recognise this.

Stating that science plays a very crucial role in everyday human life, he called upon all students to excel in the fields of science and technology knowing the greatness of science.

Later, the minister and the collector inquired about the scientific demonstrations performed by the students and enquired about their details. People's representatives and officials visited a specially arranged astronomical mirror in the school premises. Students organised 186 selected exhibitions at the mandal level at this science fair.

District Science Officer Srinivasulu said that the students who have performed well in these institutes will be selected for the state-level scientific exhibition. YSR Congress Seva Dal president Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, RJD of education department Subba Rao, APC of Samagra Shiksha Usha Rani, School HM Jayamma, teachers from various schools in the district and student students participated in the event.