Scientist Prof CNR Rao all praise for SRM-AP

Neerukonda(Guntur district): Prof CNR Rao, world-renowned scientist and recipient of prestigious 'Bharat Ratna' at Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Bengaluru, expressed his appreciation for the research progress displayed by SRM University-AP in the last five years and provided valuable suggestions to effectively align the university's research activities with the emerging national missions that contribute to the country's development.

He interacted with Pro-Vice-Chancellor of SRM University-AP Prof D Narayana Rao and the faculty on Wednesday. The meeting facilitated an extensive discussion on their ongoing and future research projects.

Prof CNR Rao also recommended more laboratories, funds and resources to research scholars and fellows for conducting ground-breaking research in their respective domains.

On this occasion, Prof D Narayana Rao felicitated Prof CNR Rao with a shawl and presented him a memento.

Prof GS Vinod Kumar, Dr Anil Kumar Suresh and Dr Parthasaradhi Maram of the University also participated in the meeting.