Scores of devotees arrive for 'nijaroopa darshan' Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: Scores of devotees made a beeline to Simhachalam as the 'nijaroopa darshan' of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy began in a grand manner from the wee hours of Sunday.

As per the temple tradition, the temple trust board chairman P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju along with his family had the first darshan of the 'nijaroopa'.

This year, thousands of protocol tickets were issued this year and 'antralaya darshan' was facilitated ' for them.

Following which, the queue lines were not only to the brim but also the devotees were made to wait for long hours.

Meanwhile, traffic bottlenecks were witnessed at ghat road due to lack of proper traffic streamlining.

Traffic chaos led many devotees to deboard the buses and trek uphill to enter the queline for the darshan.