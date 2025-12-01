Scores of runners take part in marathon

Visakhapatnam: About 10,000 runners took part in the Sandhya Marines Vizag Marathon here on Sunday.

Organised by the Vizag Runners Society as part of its fourth edition, the event saw participants belonging to diverse age groups, including children to senior citizens aged 90 years as well.

The marathon began with a vibrant dance session.

City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, founder chairman of the CMR Group Mavuri Venkata Ramana, Sandhya Marines director K Anand, founder and chairman of Varun Group V. Prabhu Kishore, Dr Krishna Prasad from Apollo hospitals, GM from Divi’s Laboratories Pradyumna, among others, flagged off the run held in various categories -- 32K, 22K, 10K and 5K.

The event was organised under the leadership of president of Vizag Runners Society Balakrishna Rai, secretary Srinivas, treasurer Radhika, Race director Rana, and other committee members. Speaking on the occasion, Balakrishna Rai said that the event aims to promote fitness and wellbeing among people in the city. Cash prizes worth Rs.10 lakh were awarded to timed run (32K, 22K & 10K) winners.