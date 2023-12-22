SCR announces 20 trains during Sankranti in view of passenger rush

The Railway officials said in a statement on Thursday that in view of the rush of passengers during the Sankranthi festival season, special trains will be run from different parts of Vijayawada.



According to South Central Railway, Purna–Tirupati (07609) every Monday from January 1 to 29, Tirupati–Poorna (07610) every Tuesday from January 2 to 30, Hyderabad–Narsapur (07631) every Saturday from January 6 to 27, Narsapur-Hyderabad (07632) every Sunday from January 7 to 28.

Also, Tirupati–Secunderabad (07481) every Sunday from 7th to 28th of this month, Secunderabad–Tirupati (07482) every Monday from January 8th to 29th, Kakinada Port–Lingampally (07445) every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from January 1st to 31st, Kakinada Port–Lingampally (07445) and Lingampally-Kakinada Town (07446) trains will run on till February 1.