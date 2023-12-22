Live
- Hyderabad: BRS acknowledged its mistake, says Sridhar Babu
- Mumbai: Isha Malviya becomes the new house captain
- Hyderabad: A Revanth Reddy, Akbaruddin Owaisi spar over minorities’ issues
- Apple Removes Series 9 and Ultra 2 Watches Amidst Sales Ban
- Hyderabad: JNTUH global alumni meet today
- Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao appeals GHMC corporators to strive for BRS win in LS polls
- YS Jagan to tour Kadapa for three days, here is the schedule
- A Year Filled with Grit & Grace
- Hyderabad: Lack of hostel facilities irks Nizam College students
- Why Bibi resists ceasefire calls
Just In
SCR announces 20 trains during Sankranti in view of passenger rush
The Railway officials said in a statement on Thursday that in view of the rush of passengers during the Sankranthi festival season, special trains will be run from different parts of Vijayawada.
The Railway officials said in a statement on Thursday that in view of the rush of passengers during the Sankranthi festival season, special trains will be run from different parts of Vijayawada.
According to South Central Railway, Purna–Tirupati (07609) every Monday from January 1 to 29, Tirupati–Poorna (07610) every Tuesday from January 2 to 30, Hyderabad–Narsapur (07631) every Saturday from January 6 to 27, Narsapur-Hyderabad (07632) every Sunday from January 7 to 28.
Also, Tirupati–Secunderabad (07481) every Sunday from 7th to 28th of this month, Secunderabad–Tirupati (07482) every Monday from January 8th to 29th, Kakinada Port–Lingampally (07445) every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from January 1st to 31st, Kakinada Port–Lingampally (07445) and Lingampally-Kakinada Town (07446) trains will run on till February 1.