- 48% Indian biz firms likely to meet net-zero target by 2030
- Cong will play role of kingmaker, says Seelam
- Singanamala MLA’s outbursts create ripples
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 January, 2024
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 10 January, 2024
- Comm Min sets up task force on foreign trade barriers
- ED files chargesheet against Lalu’s family
- Gabriel Attal France’s youngest, gay PM
- Qatal ki raat: Imran called Modi on Balakot
- Uddhav, Speaker spar as Maha awaits big verdict today
SCR announces six more special trains through Secunderabad, Tirupati amid Sankranti rush
South Central Railway, which has already announced special trains in the wake of Sankranti festival, has announced six more special trains. Special trains will run between Secunderabad, Tirupati and Kakinada cities. Special train services will run from January 10 to 15.
These are the six special trains.
Tirupati - Secunderabad on January 10 at 8:25 PM
Secunderabad - Kakinada Town on January 11 at 7 PM
Kakinada Town - Secunderabad on January 12 at 9 pm
Secunderabad - Kakinada Town on January 13 at 9 PM
Kakinada Town - Tirupati on January 14 at 10 am
Tirupati - Kachiguda on January 15th at 5:30 am.
