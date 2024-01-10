SCR announces six more special trains through Secunderabad, Tirupati amid Sankranti rush

South Central Railway, which has already announced special trains in the wake of Sankranti festival, has announced six more special trains. Special trains will run between Secunderabad, Tirupati and Kakinada cities. Special train services will run from January 10 to 15.



These are the six special trains.

Tirupati - Secunderabad on January 10 at 8:25 PM

Secunderabad - Kakinada Town on January 11 at 7 PM

Kakinada Town - Secunderabad on January 12 at 9 pm

Secunderabad - Kakinada Town on January 13 at 9 PM

Kakinada Town - Tirupati on January 14 at 10 am

Tirupati - Kachiguda on January 15th at 5:30 am.