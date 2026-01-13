SCR announces special trains for Sankranthi rush in AP

In response to the anticipated surge in passenger numbers during the Sankranthi festival, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the operation of 12 Jan Sadharan special trains between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, eliminating the need for reservations. Railway officials have stated that this initiative aims to alleviate the travel challenges faced by individuals returning to their hometowns to celebrate the festival.

The Jan Sadharan trains will make stops at key stations including Duvvada, Anakapalli, Yelamanchili, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, and Gannavaram, providing substantial relief to passengers from North Andhra, East Godavari, and West Godavari districts.

These special services will operate on January 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, and 18. Particularly beneficial for last-minute travellers, the trains will feature general coaches, enabling easy access for labourers, employees, and students heading to their villages for the festivities.

Given the expected congestion on roads and other trains during this period, railway officials have prioritised passenger safety and convenience in their planning. Passengers are encouraged to contact their nearest railway stations or consult the official website for details regarding train timings and additional information.