SCR announces special trains through AP and Telangana amid Diwali rush

South Central Railway (SCR) has run 10 special trains to different regions keeping in view the rush of passengers and the festival of Diwali. The South Central Railway said that this decision has been taken as part of providing better facilities to the passengers going home for the festival. It has been announced that these special trains will run on 20th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd.



Going by the details of Special Trains, train no 07401 from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam will leave Secunderabad at 7.50 pm on 21st October and reached Visakhapatnam at 10.30 am the next day passing through Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikudi, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavol, Rajahmundry, Samarlakota, Annavaram, Tuni, Anakapalli and Duvvada stations. The train no 07401 from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati will leave Visakhapatnam on 22nd at 5.35 pm and reach Tirupati at 8 am the next day halting at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Annavaram, Samarlakota, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta stations.

The Tirupati – Secunderabad 02763 will leave Tirupati at 5 pm on the 23rd of this month and reach Secunderabad at 5.45 am the next day. This train stops at Renigunta, Srikalahasti, Venkatagiri, Guduru, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada, Madhira, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Kazipet and Jangaon stations and Kachiguda-Puri-Kachiguda 07565 special

train will depart from Kachiguda at 8.45 pm on 21st of this month and reach Puri at 5.30 pm the next day. The train from there will leave Puri at 10.45 pm on 22nd of this month and reach Kachiguda at 8.45 pm the next day. These trains halt at Malkajgiri, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Madhira, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samarlakota, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Berhampur, Khurda Road stations.

The special train from Secunderabad to Tirupati with 07451 will leave Secunderabad at 8.25 pm on October 20 and will reach Tirupati at 8.20 am the next day. This train stops at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikudi, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Guduru and Renigunta stations. The train 07452 (Tirupati – Kakinada Town) will leave Tirupati on 21st October at 8.05 pm and reach Kakinada at 7.30 am the next day and stops at Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samarlakota stations.



The train 07453 will leave Kakinada at 8.10 pm on 22nd and arrive at 8.10 am the next day. This train stops at Samarlakota, Rajahmundry, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda stations.



The Secunderabad – Santragachi – Secunderabad) train 02774/02773 will depart from Secunderabad at 8.40 pm on 22nd of this month and reach Santragachi at 10.25 am the next day. The train from there will leave Santragachi at 6.45 pm on 23rd of this month and reach Secunderabad at 9.30 pm the following day. These trains stop at Miryalaguda, Nadikudi, Guntur, Vijayawada, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samarlakota, Annavaram, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Berhampur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur stations.



The South Central Railway officials said that 2AC, 3AC, sleeper and second class coaches will be available in these special trains.