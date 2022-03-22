SCR commissions double line between Aravalli & Narsapur

Rajamahendravaram: South Central Railway has completed and commissioned 45 km of double line and electric traction between Bhimavaram Town – Narsapur & Bhimavaram Town – Aravalli. The commissioning of doubling with electrification in these sections provides continuous double line rail connectivity, along with electrification, for a combined distance of 186 km between Vijayawada - Gudivada - Bhimavaram Town - Narsapur; Gudivada – Machilipatnam and Bhimavaram Town - Aravalli. The project is operational with double line along with electrification except for a small stretch of 35 km between Aravalli - Nidadavolu.

The commissioning of doubling of these sections between Bhimavaram Town - Narsapur and Bhimavaram Town - Aravalli along with electrification is part of the Vijayawada – Gudivada – Bhimavaram – Narsapur, Gudivada – Machilipatnam & Narsapur – Nidadavolu Doubling and Electrification project. The project was sanctioned in 2011-12 for 221 km at an estimated cost of Rs 3,000 crore and is being executed by RVNL (Rail Vikas Nigam Limited). This is a prestigious project in the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh and boosts the development of the region.

Now, a total of 186 km stretch stands have been commissioned out of 221 km total length of the project. Works in the left-over section i.e., between Aravalli - Bhimavaram Town for 35 km, are progressing at a fast pace and are nearing completion.

SCR General Manager Sanjeev Kishore complimented the entire team of Vijayawada division and RVNL authorities for commissioning of double line with electrification between Aravalli - Bhimavaram Town – Narsapur section. The General Manager also advised them to complete the remaining stretch at a fast pace. He opined that doubling of this crucial line will intensify more avenues to market their products and to explore the new areas at reasonably less transport cost besides providing convenient travel facility for passengers, he added.