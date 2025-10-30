SCR Vijayawada division ensures passenger safety, sanitation

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada division of South Central Railway has been on high alert to ensure passenger safety, comfort, and uninterrupted train operations during Cyclone Montha. With meticulous planning and coordination, officials and staff worked round-the-clock to meet any emergency situation arising from the cyclone’s impact.

As a precautionary measure, Train No 20806 Andhra Pradesh Express (New Delhi–Visakhapatnam) was safely terminated at Vijayawada Station, and 329 passengers were deboarded. Commercial and RPF staff guided them to the waiting halls on Platform No. 1, where seating and refreshments were arranged. Passengers were accommodated in Howrah-bound trains without additional charges. Catering stalls remained open through the night, ensuring continuous service.

To meet weather-related challenges, the Division implemented a robust readiness plan. Monsoon reserves on wheels, excavators, sandbags, and boulders were strategically positioned. Real-time monitoring systems, including anemometers and water-level sensors, were activated at vulnerable points.

Around 475 trackmen and 450 labourers were deployed for patrolling and restoration. Emergency materials such as sand, boulders, steel girders, and Hume pipes were kept ready for immediate use.

The Railway Protection Force maintained 24×7 CCTV surveillance, assisting passengers and ensuring security at stations. The medical and environment and housekeeping management departments conducted extensive sanitation drives, clearing garbage, disinfecting drains, spraying insecticides, and ensuring safe drinking water supplies across railway premises.

Demonstrating community spirit, Bharat Scouts & Guides volunteers assisted in clearing fallen trees and debris around stations and colonies, restoring normalcy.

Divisional railway manager Mohit Sonakiya praised the collective effort, stating, “Our teams displayed remarkable commitment to safeguard passengers and maintain operations. The dedication and teamwork truly reflect the spirit of Vijayawada Division.”