Scribe fights back with confidence

Vizianagaram: Hunt for ground reports of Covid-19 and penchant for social service landed a scribe in hospital.



A senior journalist had been roaming between the hospitals, patients and covid wards as a part of his duty and then got infected with covid virus. But he could bounce back with self confidence and won over the deadly virus.

Though initially he was in home quarantine, his condition did not improve. Following which he was admitted to Maharaja district hospital. Saluting the doctors and other medical and para medical staff for their devotion towards serving the patients, Koteswara Rao said they have been counselling him to be brave and confident. Nothing will happen you will go back home safe, they used to tell him. They also advised him to take medicines as prescribed by them and eat healthy food to gain enough strength physically.

Their counselling helped him in getting a boost to his confidence. Added to that breathing exercises also helped him. Rao said Dr Gowri Shankar who treated him always told him never lose hope, have courage and the end of tunnel is not far. Rao has lost abut nine kg of weight but has earned tons of confidence. Be Bold, Be safe, wear mask properly, he says.