SC/ST welfare possible only with TDP

Markapuram: TDP Markapuram poll management in-charge Kandula Ramireddy and Yerragondapalem in-charge Guduri Erixon Babu participated in the ‘Babu Surety- Bhavishyattuki Guarantee’ programme held at Yenugula Dinne Padu in Peddaraveedu mandal of Prakasam district on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Babu and Ramireddy said that developing SCs and STs in the state is possible only when the TDP rules the state, as it empowers the poor and downtrodden classes and protects their rights.

They said that the YSRCP failed to complete the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project, which is crucial for the people living in the district’s western part.

The government failed to respect the demand of the Markapuram district, and didn’t even try to control prices of commodities. The Veligonda project will be completed, youth will receive employment opportunities, business and marketing facilities and the backward region will be developed, if public vote for TDP, they said.

The TDP mandal president Mettu Srinivas Reddy, senior leaders Gottam Srinivas Reddy, Gumma Gangaraju, and other leaders participated in the programme.