SDSC SHAR holds 'Space on Wheels' exhibition in Sri City

Tirupati: Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota organised an exhibition in Sri City as part of World Space Week celebrations. It was inaugurated by Krea University Vice Chancellor Prof Nirmala Rao on Monday in the presence of Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, DSP Jagadish Nayak and a host of employees and students. General Manager of SHAR and chairman of the exhibition L Srinivasulu was present.

After visiting the exhibition, Prof Nirmala Rao commented that the display has been specifically designed to stimulate students' curiosity in space technology while also providing a window into ISRO's past. She remarked that through self-explanatory models and charts, it is an awesome opportunity for the faculty and students of educational institutions in the vicinity of Sri City as well as industrial workers and the general public to observe for themselves the work of the ISRO.

MD Ravindra Sannareddy thanked the SHAR for giving an opportunity to rural students to learn more about space. Sri City hosts the mobile exhibition known as "Space on Wheels" for two days - on October 10 and 11. It is attracting the students and the general public who are in awe of seeing the miniature rockets models of ISRO. Technical staff from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota interacted with the students.