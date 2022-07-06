Search operations continue for the missing fishermen in Machilipatnam

The search operations are underway for four missing fishermen in Machilipatnam. Police, Revenue, Fisheries, Marine, Coast Guard, Naval, and Meteorological Departments are working for the fishermen from time to time. A special control room has been set up in the Machilipatnam RDO office and the authorities are trying to locate their location through the phone call from the fisherman. With the help of three boats and a chopper from the Navy, the rescue operations continued.



Chinna Mastan, Chinnancharayya, Narasimha Rao, and Moka Venkateswara Rao went hunting in the sea on a boat from Gilkaladindi on Saturday. At seven o'clock on Sunday night, they called the owner of the boat, Edukondalu, saying that the boat had broken down near Antarvedi. Some went in another boat to repair and bring the boat. But as the boat was not seen there, they returned.

The fishermen are supposed to return on Tuesday after finishing the hunt. However, their family members are worried about their whereabouts. It was the initiative of the former minister Perni Nani that the Coast Guard entered into the field.

The search operations were held with high-speed boats plying between Kakinada-Antarvedi and Antarvedi-Machilipatnam. However, four people were not found. The Navy helicopter searched for about three hours and stopped at night. The search will be started again today.