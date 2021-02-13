SEB cops seize 4323 smuggled liquor, arrests 20 persons

Kurnool: The cops of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) have seized 4323 smuggled, Non Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) bottles of various brands during vehicle checking conducted across the district on Saturday.

Apart seizing liquor bottles the cops have also seized, 31.5 tons of sand, 11 vehicles, 93 ghutka packets, 400 kilograms of jaggery and 342 liters of country made liquor. Even 5800 liters of jaggery wash was destroyed. With regard to illegal transportation of liquor, sand and ghutka packets, the cops have arrested 20 persons and filed 23 cases.

The SEB Circle Inspector, N Lakshmi Durgaiah said, the raids and vehicle checking was intensified following the orders of Superintendent of Police (SP), Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Additional SP, Gowthami Sali and Assistant Commissioner, Sri Latha.