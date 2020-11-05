SEC is playing to Naidu's tunes, alleges YSRCP

Tadepalli: Terming the conduct of State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as highly objectionable, YSRCP said that the affidavit he filed in High Court was already leaked to a section of the media which can be seen as lowering the image judiciary.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here on Wednesday, Rayachoti MLA and Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy alleged that SEC Ramesh Kumar was playing to the tune of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, siding with the opposition party. The public has witnessed Ramesh Kumar's private and secret meeting with the close associates of Naidu and even saw how he splurged crores of rupees on hiring top-notch advocates to defend him in the Supreme Court, he said and made it clear that the AP government was not targeting Ramesh Kumar. He stated the YSRCP was only exposing nexus between him and the TDP chief so that people can know the truth.

The MLA said that Ramesh Kumar had been leaking the court proceeding to select media houses, including the writ petitions. He said that the behaviour of SEC was raising many doubts and he cannot be trusted to hold the elections transparently. The same Ramesh Kumar had postponed the elections in March when there were hardly three cases of Covid-19, but was now trying to go for polls when over 3,000 cases are showing up a day.

Further, Srikanth Reddy flayed opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu for exploiting the constitutional systems for his selfish ends and said that Naidu had a record of threatening the Election Commission of India during the 2019 general elections. He asserted that the YSRCP was not afraid of elections and was ready to face them anytime, trusting the welfare activities done by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said with an absolute mandate, the YSRCP was confident of romping home in all the local body elections.

Srikanth Reddy said TDP supremo was a stay-at-home zoom leader. "It's (TDP) a closed party with a stay-at-home leader who does not come out of his home. He is a zoom leader who conducts zoom meetings," he said.

According to him , the state government was doing a great job while Naidu was simply criticising without knowing what was happening and how people were coping with the Coronavirus pandemic.

He claimed that the former Chief Minister sent his son and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh for optics to tour some flood-affected places, and ridiculed that he did not even know the difference between a paddy field and a fish pond. He alleged that Lokesh posed for some photos during his tour and returned home to Hyderabad.