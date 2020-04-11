Second Coronavirus death in Guntur, new lockdown rules implemented from April 12

The Coronavirus epidemic has hit hard on Guntur district. Already one person has lost his life while battling with the virus. Now, it claimed second death from the district. The victim belongs to Narayanapuram village in Dachepalli mandal. Today, 14 new Coronavirus positive cases reported, which takes the total tally of Guntur district to 71 cases. The new cases include four children.

On the other side, the Coronavirus positive cases are rise in Guntur city with 53 positive cases. Recently, a family of five have come under the radar of the virus in the city. With this, the District Collector Samuel Anand has ordered to implement lockdown strictly.

Over the seriousness of the virus, the officials have decided to close all mutton, chicken shops and new lockdown rules will come into force in Guntur from Sunday (April 12). The Collector said that the essential services and vegetables would be made available on alternative days. He also warned that the PD Act would be booked against the people who come out of their homes unnecessarily.