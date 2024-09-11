Second Flood Warning Issued at Dowleswaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: At the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram, the Godavari River water level has reached 13.75 feet (4.19 meters). As a result, at 5 AM on Wednesday, R. Kasi Visweswara Rao, Executive Engineer of the Godavari Head Works Division, issued a second flood warning.

According to the second warning protocol, flood duty officers have been deployed across the delta region. They have been instructed to remain alert and cautious, as the flood levels are expected to rise further.

Rao has directed Flood Superintendents, Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs), Assistant Engineers (A.Es), and other field staff to immediately assume their duties in their respective areas and stay vigilant along the Godavari River.

The first flood warning was issued at 7 PM on Tuesday. Within ten hours, the flood flow increased to a level necessitating the second flood warning. In response to the rising water levels, a high alert has been declared in the Konesima district's Lanka villages.