Secretariats need to extend services: Ministers

Amaravati: Minister for panchayat raj and rural development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and minister for municipal administration Botcha Satyanarayana conducted a review meeting on village and ward secretariats functioning on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the ministers said that village and ward secretariats system introduced by Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy got nation acclaim. They said that the secretariats should extend services further. Training programme was organised for village and ward secretaries to improve services, they added.

The ministers said that 15,004 secretariats have been providing service to people and 3.08 crore people submitted their representations in secretariats in the past one-and-a-half year.

Ration cards, Aarogyasri card and pensions are being implemented through village and ward secretariats.

Special chief secretary of village and ward secretariats Ajay Jain, panchayat raj principal secretary Gopal Lrishna Dwivedi and others were present.