Section 144 imposed in the Rajahmundry Division

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Section 144 has been imposed in the Rajahmundry Division of East Godavari District. Rajahmundry RDO and Sub Divisional Magistrate issued these orders in the wake of the arrest of former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Implementation of Section 144 without disturbing the normal life of the people. If Chandrababu Naidu is remanded, he will be shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, Section 144 has been imposed in Rajahmundry Sub Division, officials saying off the record. Steps are being taken to move Chandrababu Naidu from Vijayawada to Rajahmundry via Elur, Nallajarla, and Kovvur. It is said that orders have already been received from the higher authorities to the respective police stations regarding the measures to be taken at various Mandal centers, highways, and bypass approach points.