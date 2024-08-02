Secure more funds from Centre, State govt urged

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): G Obulesu, member of the CPI state secretariat, stressed the need for more meaningful discussions in the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly to address pressing public issues. He said that the Centre has not sanctioned any funds for capital Amaravati in the Union Budget 2024-25, but only assured to provide loans worth Rs 15,000 crore through the World Bank and other funding agencies.

Obulesu urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to focus on securing more funds for the State from the Centre and to push for Special Category Status for AP. He mentioned that a CPI delegation had recently met the Chief Minister to discuss these matters and emphasised the need for the speedy construction of Polavaram project. At a media briefing here on Thursday, CPI State assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao, national working committee member Akkineni Vanaja, State secretariat members G Obulesu and district secretary Tatipaka Madhu outlined the party’s plans.

Nageswara Rao announced that the CPI will celebrate its 100th anniversary celebrations from December 26, 2024 to December 26, 2025. During the CPI East Godavari district general body meeting, the district branch donated Rs 10,120 to the CPI national committee to support victims of the Wayanad tragedy.

Obulesu collected donations from party activists at the meeting hall. He urged the Centre to recognise the Wayanad disaster as a national calamity and criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for playing politics on the unfortunate calamity.