Security arrangements inspected at Ambedkar memorial

Just In
Vijayawada: Director General of Police K Rajendranath Reddy along with the Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata on Thursday inspected the security arrangements made at Dr BR Ambedkar memorial in Swarajya Maidan and at the IGMC stadium on MG Road.
The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will unveil the 125-feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on Friday. Prior to that, he will address a public meeting at the IGMC Stadium. Several hundred police will be deployed on MG Road and other places in the city in view of the visit of ministers, MLAs, government officials and a large number of common people from various parts of the state.
On the other hand, the city police have arranged parking slots for parking vehicles particularly the buses, cars and other vehicles in different parts of the city. Besides, traffic restrictions will be in force from 6 am to 12 midnight on Friday in some parts of the city.