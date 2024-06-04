Security blanket over AP

Vijayawada: This time, Andhra Pradesh is witnessing an unprecedented situation as the clock clicks for the counting of votes. In view of the post-poll violence that erupted on May 13, the Election Commission has thrown a never-before kind of security blanket over the state. Around 67 companies of central forces have been put on duty besides 45,000 policemen. Such heavy security cover had become necessary as the ECI has intelligence inputs that there is a possibility of violence at certain places.

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said for the first time cordon and search operations and binding over was carried out in 1,200 locations. The CEO warned that serious action would be taken if anybody tries to disturb the counting process. The entire process of counting would take about 10 hours.

“It will take about 10 hours to complete counting for Amalapuram Parliament constituency needs 27 rounds of counting followed by Bhimili and Panyam Assembly constituencies which will have 26 rounds, Kovur and Narsapur assembly constituencies 13 rounds,” he said. YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, while exuding confidence that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would be sworn in as CM again, alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was capable of managing systems and it is clearly evident since he has entered into alliance with the BJP. But he cannot win elections with this kind of management. “We believe people are with us,” he said. However, they have put their cadre on high alert, he said.

On the other hand, TDP activists gave a warm welcome to Naidu when he reached TDP headquarters at Mangalagiri. Naidu asked them to keep their energies reserved till Tuesday afternoon as it is going to be a clean sweep. TDP has also opened a war room for minute-by-minute analysis of the poll results. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan also reached Mangalagiri and held meetings with party leaders and workers.

The interesting factor in assembly elections this time is that there has been an increase in the number of women contestants in East Godavari district. This time 29 women contested as against 20 in 2019. This includes the Assembly and Lok Sabha. Prominent among them are NDA candidate Daggubati Purandeshwari, Rajahmundry Lok Sabha, Yanamala Divya (TDP) Tuni Assembly, Varupula Satyaprabha (TDP) Prathipadu Assembly, sitting MP Vanga Geetha (YSRCP) is contesting as the MLA candidate from Pithapuram and AP Home Minister Taneti Vanitha is contesting from Gopalapuram.