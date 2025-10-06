Seed balls at temple hills aim to improve green cover

Anakapalli: The dispersal of seed balls is an effective method to increase green cover in the district, said District Forest Officer M Soma Sundar. On Sunday, the Green Club, Anakapalli founding president and national best teacher awardee Konathala Phani Bhushan organised a seed ball dispersing programme at Satyanarayana Swamy Temple hill. Speaking on the occasion, Soma Sundar mentioned that seed balls will aid in protecting the seeds from birds and insects and dispersing them will be far more beneficial than placing the seeds directly into the ground. The seed balls are very useful for increasinggreen cover along the hilly areas, he added. Satyanarayana Swamy Temple chairman A Ganesh, forest officer B Janakiram, retired assistant drug controller Kandregula Surya Satyanarayana, SFI Satyanarayana, and members of the Green Club participated in the programme. The club has been doing several activities in the district that aim to conserve environment and improve greenery and encourage students to own responsibility and do their part to the planet conservation.