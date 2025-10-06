Live
- ‘Choose cotton, ditch plastic’ campaign launched
- GMC officials put on alert over rain
- SP visits APP exam centre
- All wait with bated breath for Speaker’s final word on turncoat MLAs across TG
- TPCC shortlists names for Jubilee Hills seat
- Harish calls upon minorities to teach lesson to Cong in JH bypoll
- Harish cries foul over PG medical admissions; seeks quota for locals
- Ambuja Cements to set up eco-friendly grinding unit at Gangavaram Port
- Netizens’ outburst over harassment of US couple near iconic Charminar
- Charminar, Shalibanda dwellers raise a stink over perennial drainage issues
Seed balls at temple hills aim to improve green cover
Anakapalli: The dispersal of seed balls is an effective method to increase green cover in the district, said District Forest Officer M Soma Sundar. On...
Anakapalli: The dispersal of seed balls is an effective method to increase green cover in the district, said District Forest Officer M Soma Sundar. On Sunday, the Green Club, Anakapalli founding president and national best teacher awardee Konathala Phani Bhushan organised a seed ball dispersing programme at Satyanarayana Swamy Temple hill. Speaking on the occasion, Soma Sundar mentioned that seed balls will aid in protecting the seeds from birds and insects and dispersing them will be far more beneficial than placing the seeds directly into the ground. The seed balls are very useful for increasinggreen cover along the hilly areas, he added. Satyanarayana Swamy Temple chairman A Ganesh, forest officer B Janakiram, retired assistant drug controller Kandregula Surya Satyanarayana, SFI Satyanarayana, and members of the Green Club participated in the programme. The club has been doing several activities in the district that aim to conserve environment and improve greenery and encourage students to own responsibility and do their part to the planet conservation.