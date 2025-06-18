Seema’s rose farmer blooms big on the global market

Chilamattur (Sri Sathya Sai district): “There’s no better way to say ‘I love you’ than with a red rose,” reads a popular Valentine’s Day poem. For Hazimullah, a pioneering rose farmer from Kodikonda village in Chilamattur mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district, this sentiment fuels a thriving global business. Recognised by the Andhra Pradesh horticulture department as the state’s top rose farmer, Hazimullah exports high-quality roses from his 5-acre farm to markets worldwide.

His signature ‘Tajmahal’ red roses are highly sought after in Dubai, Kuwait, New Zealand, Europe, and several Asian countries, especially during Valentine’s Day. Operating from a state-of-the-art farm with polyhouses, cold storage, packhouses, and a farm pond, Hazimullah exports over 2,00,000 red roses annually for the romantic holiday alone. His roses, including red, pink, and yellow varieties, are also auctioned at the International Flower Auction Centre in Bengaluru, reaching global markets through other exporters.

“Rose farming demands hard work, persistence, and resilience,” Hazimullah told The Hans India. While many have left the industry, his disciplined, family-driven approach has led to success. He stands out as the only largest rose producer and exporter in the Rayalaseema region, according to horticulture assistant director Chandrasekhar. Unlike Araku Valley, once known for rose farms, or Kadiyam for nurseries, Hazimullah’s farm is a unique export-oriented and training hub.

His success is a family effort. Hazimullah credits his brother, Ziullah, an M.Sc. Agriculture graduate, for providing expert guidance. Launched in 2018 with 50 per cent subsidies from Central and state horticulture departments for polyhouses, the farm yields seven harvests annually, producing 8 lakh flowers per acre—totaling over 3 crore roses across 5 acres. Roses sell for Rs 5–6 in Bengaluru and fetch Rs 15–20 in international markets.

The venture generates approximately Rs 15 crore annually, with half covering operational costs and the rest as profit for the joint family business, which employs around 40 workers, primarily from Uttar Pradesh. Sri Sathya Sai district collector T S Chethan has been a key supporter, providing administrative encouragement and highlighting Hazimullah’s inspiring journey.