Seer flays YSRCP on adulterated ghee supply

Rajamahendravaram: The seer of Radha Swami Ashram of Pallam village, Meerayya Swamy has strongly warned the YSR Congress Party that it will inevitably pay the price for the sin of allegedly colluding with a banned organisation to supply adulterated ghee to the holy shrine of Lord Sri Venkateswara in Tirumala, thus wounding the sentiments of crores of Hindus worldwide.

Meerayya Swamy is currently undertaking a ‘Sanatana Dharma Parirakshana Padayatra’ with over a thousand Hindu devotees, starting from Pallam in Katreinikona mandal to Annavaram in Tuni mandal.

In Kakinada, Swamy was received by Enemireddy Malakondaiah, District President of the City Ganesh Utsav Samithi, and Duvvuru Subrahmanyam, former President near the Bhanu Temple. They then joined the Padayatra and accompanied him up to Pithapuram. Addressing the gathering, Meerayya Swamy stated that the attacks on temples that occurred in the state between 2019 and 2024 were reminiscent of the atrocities committed during the time of the Mughals in the 16th and 17th centuries. He alleged that many of the heinous sins committed by the YSRCP, cantered around Tirumala, are now coming to light. Malakondaiah stated that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already confirmed the lapses in the quality of the ghee supplied to Tirumala by the Bole Baba Dairy.

He asserted that the fate of leaders who have shown disrespect to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala is well-known in history. He further brought up the death of Satish, the key witness and complainant in the Parakamani (hundi counting) theft case, stating that he died under suspicious circumstances and that the people of the state suspect it was a murder. Duvvuri Subrahmanyam said that the alleged Rs 250 crore scam related to the adulterated ghee is not merely a financial issue. He stressed that it is a serious matter that has deeply wounded the religious sentiments of Hindus.

He reminded the gathering that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had repeatedly warned the YSRCP, even during its tenure, about the increasing attacks on temples, the alleged propagation of alien religions on the Tirumala Hills, and the appointment of non-Hindus in Tirumala. He criticisedthe YSRCP for failing to change its ways despite these warnings.