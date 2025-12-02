Seminar on ‘Climate Resilient’ held at Sriram Engg College

Tirupati: Department of Master of Business Administration, Sriram Engineering College, Karakambadi Road, organised an awareness seminar on ‘Climate Resilient Supply Chains.’

Prof Dr S Venkata Ramanaiah from Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, attended as the chief guest and delivered keynote address.

He explained how supply chain systems can be strengthened to adapt to climate change and how to effectively respond during climate-related crises.

College Chairman M Ramireddy, Secretary M Ramasubbareddy, Director M Aravind Kumar Reddy, Principal Dr K Jayachandra, Vice Principal Dr N Vasu, HoD Dr Vasu, faculty members, and students participated in the programme.