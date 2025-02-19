Seminar on microbial farming concludes

Vijayawada: The two-day national seminar on ‘Microbial farming for sustainable development of Millets’ organised jointly by the Departments of Botany, Microbiology, Food Technology, Agriculture and Rural Development at Andhra Loyola College here concluded on Tuesday.

Dr G Gladvin from Loyola Academy and Dr J Naveena Lavanyalatha from Krishna University delivered speeches on microbial farming. Later, the students had given oral presentations followed by talk by Dr Harikanth, scientist from Fruit Research Centre. Prizes were distributed to the winners in oral and e-poster presentations.

Dr T Rose Mary, HoD, Dr B Siva kumari, Fr Dr G Jaya Raj, S Sailaja of Botany Department, Dr K Balachandra, HoD, Dr P Revanth Babu of Microbiology Department, Dr V Swathi, T Sushma of Food technology Department, Dr G Jameema, HoD, Sai, Moses Vandan, Siva Nagi Reddy, S Prasanthi and Md Baby Fathima of Agriculture and Rural development department also participated. As many as 70 students and faculty from various colleges in addition to the 200 students of Andhra Loyola College participated in the seminar.