Live
- First Bharat Gaurav Train to Chardham
- KCR Visits Passport Office for Renewal, Likely to Travel to US Soon
- India-focused offshore funds, ETFs clock record net inflow of $23.4 billion in 2024
- Maha Politics over Mahakumbh. Rahul to visit Pratsgraj
- Bengaluru Man Wins ₹65,000 Compensation Over Delayed Movie Start Due to Ads
- ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal's Film Crosses ₹165 Crore in Five Days
- Realme P3 Pro 5G: A Gamer's Dream with Advanced Features
- Kevin Spacey lashes out at Guy Pearce over his claims of being ‘targeted’ on ‘L.A. Confidential’ set
- Bengaluru to Face Power Outages on February 19 Due to Urgent Repairs
- India-focused offshore funds, ETFs clock record net inflow of $23.4 billion in 2024
Just In
Seminar on microbial farming concludes
Vijayawada: The two-day national seminar on ‘Microbial farming for sustainable development of Millets’ organised jointly by the Departments of Botany,...
Vijayawada: The two-day national seminar on ‘Microbial farming for sustainable development of Millets’ organised jointly by the Departments of Botany, Microbiology, Food Technology, Agriculture and Rural Development at Andhra Loyola College here concluded on Tuesday.
Dr G Gladvin from Loyola Academy and Dr J Naveena Lavanyalatha from Krishna University delivered speeches on microbial farming. Later, the students had given oral presentations followed by talk by Dr Harikanth, scientist from Fruit Research Centre. Prizes were distributed to the winners in oral and e-poster presentations.
Dr T Rose Mary, HoD, Dr B Siva kumari, Fr Dr G Jaya Raj, S Sailaja of Botany Department, Dr K Balachandra, HoD, Dr P Revanth Babu of Microbiology Department, Dr V Swathi, T Sushma of Food technology Department, Dr G Jameema, HoD, Sai, Moses Vandan, Siva Nagi Reddy, S Prasanthi and Md Baby Fathima of Agriculture and Rural development department also participated. As many as 70 students and faculty from various colleges in addition to the 200 students of Andhra Loyola College participated in the seminar.