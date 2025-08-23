Seminar on people education programme held

Tirupati: The Khadi and Village Industries Commission, a statutory body under the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, implements various promotional village industries programmes along with Khadi for the welfare of rural youth for self-employment under various schemes.

As part of this, the State Office of the Khadi and Rural Industries Commission, Vijayawada, organised a “Seminar of People Education Programme” on Entrepreneurship Development at SV College of Engineering, Kadapa.

On this occasion, essay writing and discussion competitions, and a Seminar of People Education Programme were organised on August 21. Up to 250 enthusiasts participated in this programme. Prizes were given to the first three winners of the essay writing and discussion competitions.

In this programme, L Madan Kumar Reddy, Deputy CEO, KVIC, Zonal Office, Bangalore and Dr S Greep, State Director, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, State Office, Vijayawada participated and made the enthusiasts aware about various employment generation schemes to improve their skills and earn more income.

Speaking on the occasion, College Principal Dr R Veera Sudarshan Reddy expressed special gratitude to Khadi Village Industries Commission for organizing this programme in his college.

He informed that every engineering student should take advantage of the schemes provided by the government and become great entrepreneurs and participate in the development of the economy of our country.

Dr G Rajyalakshmi, Project Director, DRDA, YSR Kadapa. Chand Bhasha, General Manager, District Industries Center, Kadapa District. Janardhanam, L DM Kadapa District. M Arif, Director, RSETI, Kadapa. N Krishnaiah, Assistant Director, Khadi and Rural Industries Board, Kadapa District. RL Murthy, Assistant Director, KVIC, Vijayawada participated and created awareness on various topics and schemes.