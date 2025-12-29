KCR to attend Assembly; BRS set to corner Cong on Palamuru project

Hyderabad: BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao is set to attend the Assembly on the first day, and senior leader T Harish Rao will take on the government in the discussion on the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project.

According to sources, the BRS president has decided to attend the Assembly sessions, which start from Monday. Chandrashekar Rao reached his Nandinagar residence from his farmhouse on Sunday, indicating he will attend the House. However, sources in the party said that KCR will be present on the first day but is unlikely to participate in the discussions.

When asked about KCR attending the sessions during a chit chat, senior BRS leader T Harish Rao replied, “You will all see tomorrow, KCR will come to the House.”

The party has decided to corner the government on the failures of the Congress government in implementing pre-poll promises. Party whip in the Assembly KP Vivekanand said this is not a government that gives bonuses to farmers, but a government that deceives the people with bogus words.

He said BRS chief KCR took up the Palamuru Lift Irrigation Scheme and completed 90 per cent of the work during the last 10 years of BRS rule, but the Congress government failed to complete the remaining 10 per cent of the works.

He said the government will be questioned on the implementation of six guarantees, 13 declarations, and 420 promises that were promised to be implemented within 100 days of coming into power. Similarly, he said he would protest against the deaths of students in Gurukul schools, auto drivers, and farmer suicides.

Vivekanand further said the Congress government, which cheated by changing the name of Rythu Bandhu to Rythu Bharosa and promising Rs 15,000 instead of Rs 10,000, has completely failed to implement Rythu Bharosa.

The Congress government has the credit of skipping Rythu Bharosa twice. The party, which campaigned extensively promising bonuses for all crops along with paddy, has skipped the bonus.

He said the decision taken by the Speaker regarding the defection of 10 MLAs would be questioned and addressed within the House itself.

He said the Congress government will be questioned in the Assembly on how it is cheating the BCs in the name of 42 percent reservations.