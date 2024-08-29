Senior citizens advised to file petition in case of harassment

Eluru : District joint collector Dhatri Reddy participated in a programme ‘Senior Citizens- Caring for those who cared for us’ at CRR Reddy Degree College auditorium here on Wednesday.

She expressed concern that some children, influenced by modern ways despite being raised in traditional environments, are mistreating their parents.

On the occasion, she discussed the grievance redressal mechanism mandated by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, where grievances are addressed every Monday.

Approximately 3-4 complaints related to the harassment of the elderly are received during these grievances.

She stressed the importance of the Senior Citizen Act and urged Village Women Protection Secretaries to assist elderly individuals who are alone, informing them about the benefits of the Act. The Joint Collector also said that all necessary arrangements are made in the RDO court to support elderly individuals who file petitions.

District SP K Prathap Shiva Kishore said that the discipline instilled by our parents has enhanced the reputation of our country, and it is crucial for Village Women Protection Secretaries to regularly gather information about the issues faced by the elderly.

Eluru DSP D Shravan Kumar, 3-Town Inspector Koteshwar Rao, Traffic Inspector K Srinivasa Rao, 2-Town Inspector YV Ramana, Cyber Cell Inspector Venkateswara Rao, retired Medical Officer Dr RSRK Varaprasada Rao, Dr NVVS Prasad (President of Senior Citizens Association), retired principal of CR Reddy College Devineni Bhaskar Rao, Humanitarian Operation 2’s Kakarla Venu Babu, Lions District Governor Dasari Ganesh Babu, Eluru District Senior Citizen Association Secretary G Jyoti, Cyber Cell SI Madhu Venkata Raju, and various police officers and Village Women Protection Secretaries were present.

