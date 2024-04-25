  • Menu
Senior Congress Leader Maridu Krishna Files Nomination as MLA Candidate in Nuzividu Constituency

Senior Congress Leader Maridu Krishna Files Nomination as MLA Candidate in Nuzividu Constituency
Highlights

Today, senior Congress leader Maridu Krishna officially filed his nomination as the Congress Party's MLA candidate for the Nuzividu Constituency.

Today, senior Congress leader Maridu Krishna officially filed his nomination as the Congress Party's MLA candidate for the Nuzividu Constituency. The latest development was met with congratulatory messages from various party members, including Mrs. Kavuri Lavanya, MP candidate of Eluru Parliament Congress party.

Mrs. Lavanya expressed her best wishes for Krishna's campaign during a press meet held at the party office. The event was attended by party officials and supporters, who showed their support and enthusiasm for the upcoming election. Stay tuned for more updates on the campaign trail of Maridu Krishna in the Nuzividu Constituency.

