Senior leaders of Congress feel neglected

Visakhapatnam: The Congress party is neglecting its key leaders and the party cadre’s problems will be brought to the attention of the AICC, informed former Union Minister Killi Kruparani.

Addressing the key leaders at a meeting organised in Visakhapatnam on Monday, she mentioned that the party leaders were neglected in the state for the past few months. Keeping her previous experience as a Union Minister and her contacts with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, she stressed that the leaders are requesting her to lead them, highlight their issues and work towards resolving them.

Further, Kruparani opined that in order to strengthen the Congress party in the state, senior leaders should be given due recognition. The former minister stated that the time has come for the AICC to intervene in Andhra Pradesh politics confined to the party.

Speaking on the occasion, AICC member Sunkara Padmasree alleged that after taking charge as Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president, YS Sharmila Reddy is not focusing on any party strengthening activity.

Rather than strengthening the party in the state, the APCC chief has been involved in several anti-party activities that are damaging the Congress from the grassroots to the state level, she pointed out.

The APCC chief does not spend at least two days’ time in a month for the party in AP. Moreover, she is continuously travelling to foreign countries and staying either in Hyderabad or Bengaluru, Padmasree criticised.

Leaders, who attended the meeting from various districts of the state, appealed to senior congress AICC leaders to find facts related to the AP congress committee issues with AICC the congress.